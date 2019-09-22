Image Source : FILE Now, online portal for Section 118 permission in Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday rolled out an online portal for granting permissions under Section 118 of the HP Tenancy and Land Reforms Act, 1972.

Speaking at the launch function in Mandi town, Thakur said the online portal would go a long way in speedy disposal of cases under Section 118. The portal, started on a pilot basis for Mandi district, will cover the entire state soon, se said.

Section 118 prohibits even non-agriculturist residents of Himachal Pradesh from buying land in the state.

He said this portal would also ensure transparency in the process of granting approvals. Section 118 was imposed in the state to safeguard the interests of the farmers of the state.

He said Section 118 also at times caused hurdles in expediting the pace of development due to cumbersome procedure and delay in approvals.

Thakur said all clearances of Section 118 have now been made online so that the people do not have to wait longer.

The Chief Minister also launched solar rooftop programme to cover all Panchayati Raj and Rural Development government buildings in Mandi.

