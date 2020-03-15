Noida factory busted for making fake sanitisers, inferior quality masks

Noida factory busted for making fake sanitisers (Representational image)

A Noida factory in Sector 63 was busted on Saturday after it was found that it was indulging in manufacturing fake sanitisers. Deputy District Magistrate of Dadri, Rajeev Rai, led the team which raided the factory.

District information officer Rakesh Chauhan told IANS "A factory in Sector 63 was raided on Saturday. The raid was conducted after increased demand for sanitisers in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak led to black marketeering of the product."

A large number of inferior quality masks was also recovered from the factory.

(With inputs from IANS)

