Kolkata's Indian Museum shut till March 31 amid COVID-19 crisis

Three prime tourist attractions of the city - Indian Museum, Science City and Birla Industrial and Technology Museum - would remain shut for visitors from Sunday till March 31 as a precautionary measure to prevent spread of coronavirus, officials said on Saturday.

The Indian Museum's trustee board at a meeting decided to close the iconic building and its premises to the visitors. The decision was taken as a large number of visitors from India as well as abroad come to see the exhibits.

The confirmed coronavirus cases surged over 100 in India on Saturday. With the rising COVID-19 positive cases, the nation is taking all the necessary measures to tackle the global pandemic. Till now, 13 states in India have reported the novel coronavirus cases among which Kerala, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh are highly affected.

