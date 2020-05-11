Monday, May 11, 2020
     
No religion-based mapping of COVID-19 spread, govt debunks reports

The government has rejected reports of a religion-wise mapping of the coronavirus spread. The clarification comes in wake of certain media reports claiming that the Centre was mulling a religion-based mapping to identify hotspots across the country and understand the origin and pattern of the spread of the virus community-wise.

New Delhi Updated on: May 11, 2020 17:19 IST
no religion-based mapping of COVID-19 spread, religion-based mapping, religion-based mapping latest
Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Health

"Any news about the religion-based mapping of COVID-19 is baseless, incorrect and irresponsible," Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary in the Union Health Ministry said at a media briefing today. "COVID-19 does not see people's caste, creed, or religion," he added.

In the last 24 hours, India has recorded 4213 cases of the virus, taking the total number of the infections to 67152 on Monday. About 20197 people have recovered so far, he said, adding that the recovery rate stood at 31,15 percent.

