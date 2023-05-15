NMC directs all doctors to update details in National Medical Register to avoid malpractice

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Representational Image

The National Medical Council (NMC), on Sunday, directed all medical practitioners to register themselves with updated details in order to get a unique identification number which will help the government to centralise the data of all the doctors under a single roof.

Notably, the latest measure has been taken in order to minimise the malpractices in the medical field.

As per a gazette notification recently released by the National Medical Commission (NMC) titled “Registration of Medical Practitioners and Licence to Practice Medicine Regulations, 2023”, doctors have to provide essential information related to their qualification, university, year of passing, and place of work.

"All existing medical practitioners enrolled in Indian Medical Register or State Medical Register, not having the registration number as per the Regulation (Registration of Medical Practitioners and Licence to Practice Medicine Regulations, 2023) shall update in the web portal of the Ethics and Medical Registration Board (EMRB)," read the notification.

No license fee

It said all the details should be filled within three months of publishing the regulation. Besides, it said that the registration number obtained after filling in all the details will act as a one-time measure and the licence generated so shall be valid for a period of five years from the date of issuance.

Moreover, it clarified that no fee will be charged for a license.

"For the purpose of updating the licence of such medical practitioner, no fee shall be charged by EMRB, NMC,” the notification said.

Also Read: Kerala: 23-year-old doctor stabbed to death in police presence by man she was treating

Latest India News