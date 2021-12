Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) View of Ganga ghat during a night curfew to curb the spread of coronavirus in Varanasi in April 2021.

Amid rising Omicron cases in the country, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to impose night curfew in the state. The restrictions will come into effect from December 25. The curfew will be in place from 11 pm to 5 am in all 75 districts.

Additionally, the government said that only 200 people will be allowed to attend marriages and social functions with necessary Covid protocols.

