New Parliament Opening: Who are in support and who are boycotting May 28 ceremony

New Parliament Opening: The inauguration of the new Parliament building continues to remain a controversy as opposition objects to Prime Minister Narendra Modi opening the new building. The opposition is of the view that President Droupadi Murmu should inaugurate the new building and not the Prime Minister. As a mark of protest, 21 opposition parties have so far announced that they are going to boycott the ceremony, however, 25 parties including those who are part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) alliance have extended their support for the opening ceremony.

Political parties in support of New Parliament opening

1) Shiv Sena (Shinde-faction), 2) National People’s Party, 3) Meghalaya, 4) Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party, 5) Sikkim Krantikari Morcha, 6) Jan-Nayak Party, 7) AIADMK, 8) IMKMK, 9) AJSU, 10) RPI, 11) Mizo National Front, 12) Tamil Maanila Congress, 13) ITFT (Tripura), 14) Bodo People’s Party, 15) Pattali Makkal Kacchi, 16) Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, 17) Apna Dal and Assam Gan Parishad. These parties are part of the NDA alliance.

The non-NDA parties who will attend the event include 18) Lok Janshakti Party (Paswan), 19) BJD, 20) BSP, 21) TDP and 22) YSRCP, 23) Akali Dal and 24) JD(S)

Parties who will boycott New Parliament inauguration

1) Congress, 2) Trinamool Congress, 3) Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray), 4) DMK, 5) Janata Dal (United), 6) AAP, 7) CPI-M, 8) CPI, 9) SP, 10) NCP, 11) SS (UBT), 12) RJD, 13) IUML, 14) JMM, 15) NC, 16) KC (M), 18) RSP, 19) VCK, 20) MDMK, 21) RLD.

TDP, JD(S) extend support

Meanwhile, Extending its support to the new Parliament opening, TDP (Telugu Desam Party) chief N Chandrababu Naidu said, "I wish for the New Parliament building to become the abode for transformational policy and decision-making."

"As we have a new Parliament building, I join a joyous and proud nation in congratulating PM Modi, the Union Government, and every hand that has contributed to building this historic structure," he said.

"I wish for the New Parliament building to become the abode for transformational policy and decision-making. The dream of a poverty-free India where the gap between haves and have-nots has been bridged will be achieved by 2047, on the completion of 100 years of independence," N Chandrababu Naidu said.

"I will be attending the inauguration of the new building of Parliament House. That magnificent building was built with the tax money of the people of the country. It belongs to the country. It is not BJP or RSS office," said HD Deve Gowda JD(S) supremo and former PM.

Telangana Guv slams state govt over boycott

State governments that do not respect the Governors in their respective states are shedding crocodile tears that the constitutional head has not been invited to the inauguration of the new Parliament building. I was neither informed nor invited to the inauguration of the Telangana New Secretariat, said Telangana Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan.

Govt asks Oppn to rethink boycott

Asserting that power transfers never happen merely at the shake of hands, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman appealed to opposition parties to reconsider their decision to boycott the dedication of the new Parliament building scheduled on May 28, saying it is a "temple of democracy."

Addressing reporters, she said 20 "aadeenams" (pontiffs) from Tamil Nadu have been invited for the inauguration, where the 'Sengol' will be installed, as did in 1947 to symbolise the power transformation from the British.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the new Parliament building on Sunday.

