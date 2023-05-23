TMC, AAP, CPI to boycott New Parliament building inauguration, Cong likely to be in queue | 10 Points

Follow us on Image Source : PTI New Parliament Building (Representational image)

New Parliament Building Inauguration: The opposition parties may display a show of unity by boycotting the inauguration of the new Parliament building on May 28. The new Parliament building will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. So far, Mamata's Trinamool Congress (TMC), Arvind Kejriwals' Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Communist Party of India (CPI) have announced that they will boycott the ceremony while sources have said that the Congress is also likely to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building.

The Opposition is of the view that the inauguration of the new Parliament building should be done by President Droupadi Murmu and not the Prime Minister. The Congress has been slamming the Centre over the inauguration of the building by the Prime Minister. As the issue continues to blow, TMC's Lok Sabha leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay said that his party will boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building. Speaking on the matter, TMC leader Saugata Roy said, "We are opposed to the PM inaugurating the new Parliament building. The President should inaugurate it. We are thinking of boycotting the function, the party has to take a final decision on the matter." "Parliament is not just a new building, it's an establishment with old traditions, values, precedents and rules - it is the foundation of Indian democracy. PM Modi doesn’t get that. For him, Sunday’s inauguration of the new building is all about I, ME, MYSELF. So count us out," said TMC leader Derek O'Brien. After TMC's announcement, Aam Aadmi Party also said that it will boycott the inauguration ceremony. AAP has taken this decision in view of the questions being raised regarding the matter of not inviting the President to the inauguration ceremony, the party said. Congress is also likely to boycott the inauguration program of the new Parliament building, said Congress Sources. However, the Congress which has been targetting the government over the issue, said any decision on whether the party will boycott or attend will be taken at the right time. Amid demands from the opposition that the president should inaugurate the new building, leaders of like-minded opposition parties deliberated on the issue and a joint statement by the floor leaders announcing a united boycott of the event may be issued soon, sources said. They added a final decision will be taken on Wednesday, once the formal invitation is received by the parties.

ALSO READ | Mamata's TMC to boycott inauguration of new Parliament building on May 28, says party's Lok Sabha leader

ALSO READ | Mamata backs AAP against Centre's ordinance on Delhi officers, pitches for Oppn unity

Latest India News