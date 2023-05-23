Mamata's TMC to boycott inauguration of new Parliament building on May 28, says party's Lok Sabha leader

Tuesday, May 23, 2023
     
The new Parliament building will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the presence of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: May 23, 2023 21:03 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee
Image Source : PTI West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

New Parliament Building: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) will boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building on May 28, the party's Lok Sabha leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay announced on Tuesday.

Speaking in the matter, TMC leader Saugata Roy said, "We are opposed to the PM inaugurating the new Parliament building. The President should inaugurate it. We are thinking of boycotting the function, the party has to take a final decision on the matter."

"Parliament is not just a new building, it's an establishment with old traditions, values, precedents and rules - it is the foundation of Indian democracy. PM Modi doesn’t get that. For him, Sunday’s inauguration of the new building is all about I, ME, MYSELF. So count us out," said TMC leader Derek O'Brien. 

ALSO READ | Why Congress, BJP are engaged in war of words on new Parliament inauguration

ALSO READ | President Droupadi Murmu wanted PM should inaugurate new Parliament building, say Sources

