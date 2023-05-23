Mamata backs AAP against Centre's ordinance on Delhi officers, pitches for Oppn unity

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal along with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann meets Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.

Delhi power tussle: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday extended support to the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government against the Centre's ordinance on the transfer-postings of officers in Delhi.

Addressing media after meeting Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Mamata Banerjee said, "TMC will oppose the ordinance brought by the Centre against the Delhi government, will urge opposition parties to come together."

Hitting out at the BJP after meeting Mamata Banerjee, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said that the saffron party uses Governors to disturb Oppn govts, buys MLAs, and uses CBI, and ED to try and break governments.

"BJP has made a mockery of democracy," Arvind Kejriwal said.

"I thank Didi (Mamata Banerjee) for assuring that she will support us in the Rajya Sabha (against the Centre's ordinance to create an authority for transfer and posting of Group-A officers in Delhi). I believe if this Bill is stopped in Rajya Sabha, then this will be a semi-final for 2024 (Lok Sabha elections)," said Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

