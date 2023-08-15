Nehru Memorial Museum officially renamed as Prime Ministers' Museum and Library Society

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Prime Ministers' Museum and Library Society

The Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML) in New Delhi has officially been changed to Prime Ministers Museum and Library (PMML) on Tuesday. Nearly a year after the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya was inaugurated on the premises of the Teen Murti Bhavan, the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library Society has been renamed as Prime Ministers' Museum and Library Society.

On June 17, 2023, a special meeting presided over by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, decided to rename the Nehru memorial. The Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML) is a facility devoted to preserving and showcasing the life, contributions, and creative output of India's first Prime Minister. It also functioned as a library and a museum.

Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya opened in April 2022

The establishment of a museum honouring all Prime Ministers on the Teen Murti Estate was initially approved in 2016 by the NMML's executive council, according to a communication from the Ministry of Culture. This project was approved by Executive Council, NMML in its 162nd meeting held in November 2016. The Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya was opened to the public on April 21, 2022. During the inauguration, despite having received an invitation from the government, no member of the Nehru-Gandhi family was present for the function. Three members of the Nehru-Gandhi family including Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi have served as Prime Ministers of the country.

About Prime Ministers Museum and Library

The Prime Ministers’ Museum and Library Society aims to preserve and reconstruct the history of the Indian independence movement. Housed within the Teen Murti House complex, it is an autonomous institution under the Indian Ministry of Culture, and was founded in 1964 after the death of India's first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru. It aims to foster academic research on modern and contemporary history. In addition to its archival and research activities, the PMML also hosts exhibitions, seminars, lectures, and other public events to advance awareness of India's history, culture, and the accomplishments of its leaders.

