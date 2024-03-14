NCP vs NCP: Supreme Court seeks reply of Ajit Pawar faction on 'misuse' of name, pictures

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Sharad Pawar and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar

NCP vs NCP: The Supreme Court on Thursday sought a response from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) faction led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on a plea filed by the Sharad Pawar group alleging misuse of his name and pictures for political gains.

The Supreme Court questioned Ajit Pawar faction of NCP why it is using Sharad Pawar's photo for campaigning. Supreme Court told Ajit Pawar faction, “You are a different political party now. You have chosen not to be with him. So why to use his (Sharad Pawar) picture? Go with your own identity now.”

“We need a categorical and unconditional undertaking that the name, and pictures of Sharad Pawar will not be used,” the bench said.

Next hearing on March 19

A bench consisting of Justices Surya Kant and K V Viswanathan has directed the Ajit Pawar faction to submit its response to Sharad Pawar's plea by Saturday. The case has been scheduled for further hearing on March 19.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had instructed that the Election Commission's decision from February 7, which allocated the name 'Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar' for the faction led by Sharad Pawar, will remain in effect until further notice.

Additionally, it had requested a response from the Ajit Pawar-led faction regarding Sharad Pawar's plea against the Election Commission's February 6 order, which recognized the group led by the Maharashtra deputy chief minister as the legitimate Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

(With PTI inputs)

