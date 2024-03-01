Friday, March 01, 2024
     
Sharad Pawar-led NCP new flag, symbol released. Check here

The Sharad Pawar-founded NCP split in July last year after Ajit Pawar and eight other MLAs joined the Eknath Shinde government.

Reported By : Sameer Bhaudas Bhise Edited By : Hritika Mitra
Mumbai
Published on: March 01, 2024 11:44 IST
Sharad Pawar
Image Source : FILE Sharad Pawar

The new flag and symbol of the Sharad Pawar-led NCP was released on Friday. MLAs Jitendra Awhad and Rohit Pawar were seen posing with the flags. 

Earlier on February 23, the Election Commission allotted the new symbol to the party. Also called 'tutari' in Marathi, the trumpet is sounded to mark the entry of important persons, ranging from kings earlier to political leaders now. 

India Tv - MLA Jitendra Awhad

Image Source : INDIA TVMLA Jitendra Awhad

India Tv - Rohit Pawar

Image Source : INDIA TVRohit Pawar

The Sharad Pawar faction quoted lines from a popular poem 'Tutari' written by Jnanpith awardee Kusumagraj.

The Sharad Pawar-founded NCP split in July last year after Ajit Pawar and eight other MLAs joined the Eknath Shinde government. The ECI later gave the party name and 'clock' symbol to the faction led by Deputy CM Ajit Pawar.

