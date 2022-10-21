Navy intercepts 'suspicious' boat in Palk Bay; one injured as security personnel open fire

Follow us on Image Source : INDIAN NAVY/FILE Indian Navy intercepts the boat during routine patrolling

In a dramatic turn of events, one man was injured after the secuirty official opened fire to stop a 'suspicious' boat which was intercepted by Indian Navy in Palk Bay in the early hours of Friday.

An inquiry has been ordered to investigate the incident. The boat was observed by the Indian Navy ship on patrol in Palk Bay near the India Sri Lanka International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL).

"Despite repeated warnings, the boat did not stop. The (Navy) ship, as per standard operating procedures, fired warning shots to stop the boat. One of the crew onboard the suspicious boat is reported to have sustained an injury."

"The injured person was administered first aid by the ship and evacuated by an Indian Navy Chetak helicopter to INS Parandu at Ramnad and has been shifted to the Government Hospital, Ramanathapuram for further medical management. His condition is reported to be stable," a Defence PRO tweet said, without elaborating.

“The injured person has been shifted to the Government Hospital, Ramanathapuram for further medical management. His condition is reported to be stable. An Inquiry has been ordered to investigate the incident,” tweet reads.

(With PTI input)

