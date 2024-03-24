Industrialist Naveen Jindal joins BJP, to contest Lok Sabha election from Kurukshetra

Follow us on Image Source : @BJP4INDIA Congress leader and former Kurukshetra MP Naveen Jindal joins BJP ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress leader and former MP Naveen Jindal on Sunday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after he resigned from the 'Grand Old Party' earlier today.

Taking to social media platform, Naveen Jindal wrote, "I represented Congress Party in Parliament as MP from Kurukshetra for 10 years. I thank the Congress leadership and the then Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh. Today I am resigning from the primary membership of the Congress Party."

