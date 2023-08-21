Rojgar Mela: PM Modi congratulates 5,800 newly inducted teachers in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV PM Narendra Modi addresses the programme for newly inducted teachers in Madhya Pradesh via video message

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday, addressed the programme for newly inducted teachers in Madhya Pradesh via video message wherein he extended greetings and asked them to help in developing the nation and the newly implemented education policies.



In a video message, the Prime Minister remarked that at least 5,800 candidates got recruited recently and added the campaign to provide government jobs to the youth in Madhya Pradesh is going on at a fast pace where thousands of youths have been recruited for various posts by organizing employment fairs in different districts.

The Prime Minister informed that more than 50,000 youths have been recruited for the post of teacher and congratulated the youths who have received appointment letters for getting involved in such important work as teaching.

