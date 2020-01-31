One terrorist killed, two explosions heard as encounter underway on Jammu-Srinagar highway

Image Source : PTI Terrorists open fire at policemen at Nagrota toll plaza in Jammu

At least one terrorist has been shot dead during an encounter with police in Jammu and Kashmir in the wee hours on Friday. The incident took place after cops intercepted a Srinagar-bound truck at Bann toll plaza on Jammu-Srinagar highway. Truck bound terrorists fired on police triggering an encounter. One police personnel has also been injured, the encounter is underway.

Two explosions have also been heard near Bann toll plaza where the encounter between terrorists and security forces is underway.

According to initial information, policemen at the toll plaza had stopped a truck for checking, following which two terrorists fired at them.

As the encounter is underway, Jammu-Srinagar National Highway has been closed for traffic in view of civilian security.

Jammu-Srinagar National Highway closed after firing in the area. More details awaited. #JammuAndKashmir (deferred visuals) pic.twitter.com/bUrdJoPuv9 — ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2020

More details are awaited.

Also Read | Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla

Also Read | Two terrorists killed during J&K Police encounter in Awantipora​