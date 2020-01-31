One terrorist killed, two explosions heard as encounter underway on Jammu-Srinagar highway

Friday, January 31, 2020
     
One policeman has been reported injured in the firing incident reported from Nagrota toll plaza in Jammu, while the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway has been closed for traffic in view of civilian security.

New Delhi Updated on: January 31, 2020 8:23 IST
Terrorists open fire at policemen at Nagrota toll plaza in Jammu

At least one terrorist has been shot dead during an encounter with police in Jammu and Kashmir in the wee hours on Friday. The incident took place after cops intercepted a Srinagar-bound truck at Bann toll plaza on Jammu-Srinagar highway. Truck bound terrorists fired on police triggering an encounter. One police personnel has also been injured, the encounter is underway.

Two explosions have also been heard near Bann toll plaza where the encounter between terrorists and security forces is underway.

According to initial information, policemen at the toll plaza had stopped a truck for checking, following which two terrorists fired at them.

As the encounter is underway, Jammu-Srinagar National Highway has been closed for traffic in view of civilian security. 

More details are awaited. 

