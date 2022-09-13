Mumbai weather: Heavy rains lash city, more showers to follow; orange alert in Raigad, Ratnagiri, Satara

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Heavy rains in Mumbai

Mumbai weather update: Heavy rains lashed Mumbai and neighbouring areas on Tuesday morning and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more showers in the city.

The IMD has also issued an 'orange alert' for Raigad, Ratnagiri and Satara, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in the three districts.

The MeT department's Santacruz observatory in Mumbai, representative of suburbs, recorded 93.4 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period till 8.30 am on Tuesday, marking another spell of a heavy downpour here in the current monsoon season.

The Colaba observatory, representative of the island city, recorded 59.2 mm rainfall during the same period, an IMD official said.

The IMD has predicted moderate showers in Mumbai on Tuesday and high-intensity rains in neighbouring Raigad.

The MeT department issues four colour-coded predictions based on the prevailing weather systems.

The green colour indicates no warning, yellow is to keep a watch, orange is to stay alert, while red means a warning and that action needs to be taken.

Heavy rains in eastern states

Meanwhile, heavy rains triggered by a depression Monday lashed most parts of Gangetic West Bengal, the majority of the districts of Odisha and Jharkhand, where the rain deficit was reduced to 25 per cent, the weatherman said.

Widespread rain triggered by depression was witnessed over most parts of Gangetic West Bengal during the day on Monday and is likely to continue till Wednesday morning with the Met department forecasting heavy to very heavy rain owing to a depression that has weakened into a well-marked low pressure.

Normal life was disrupted in south Bengal districts on the first working day of the week on Monday owing to the widespread rain.

The Met department said that the depression that lay over south Madhya Pradesh on Monday afternoon has weakened into a well-marked low pressure and will continue to bring in its wake gusty wind with speed of 35 to 45 kmph in the coastal areas of West Bengal and Odisha till Tuesday.

The weatherman forecast heavy rain in Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, West Midnapore, Birbhum and Murshidabad districts of Gangetic West Bengal till Wednesday morning.

It also warned of very heavy rain in the districts of East Midnapore, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas and Nadia till Tuesday morning and heavy rain thereafter till Wednesday morning.

Regional Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar, scientist U S Dash said that parts of Odisha are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall with heavy to very rainfall at some places till Tuesday owing to the system.

Light to moderate rain with spells of sharp showers affected normal life in Kolkata and other places in south Bengal during the day inconveniencing children travelling to schools and people to their workplaces.

Digha received the highest rainfall in West Bengal in 24 hours till 8.30 am at 114 mm, followed closely by Kanthi at 110 mm, the Met said.

Kolkata received 60 mm rainfall, while other places that received considerable amounts of rainfall in Bengal are Haldia (75 mm), Canning (65 mm), Diamond Harbour (65 mm) and Kalaikunda (52 mm), it said.

Dash said districts in Odisha like Balasore, Bhadrak, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Jajpur and some places in interior Odisha will continue to experience heavy rain.

(With inputs from PTI)

