Mumbai traffic rule alert! Wearing seat belt must for all passengers travelling in a vehicle

Mumbai seat belt rule: The Mumbai Traffic Police has made it mandatory for all passengers travelling in a vehicle to wear seat belts. According to a notification issued on Friday (October 14), strict action will be taken against those not following the new rule.

"As per the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019, under section 194 (b) (1) Whoever drives a motor vehicle without wearing a safety beat or carries passengers not wearing seat belts shall be punishable. Accordingly, to install seat belt facility in motor vehicles which do not have the facility for all commuters, the period is being given till 01/11/2022," the notification stated.

The decision has come after the Mumbai Traffic Police took cognisance of death of former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry in a car accident near Mumbai on September 4.

