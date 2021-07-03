Mumbai-Pune Expressway accident caught on cam: 3-year-old, his parents killed as truck rams into car

Follow us on Image Source : SCREEN GRAB/INDIA TV Mumbai-Pune Expressway accident caught on cam: 3-yr-old, his parents killed as truck rams into car

In a tragic accident, three members of a family, including a three-and-a-half-year-old boy, died in a three-vehicle pile-up on Mumbai-Pune Expressway. The accident, which took place at Borghat in Raigad district on July 1, was caught on the camera of a passing vehicle.

According to report, the deceased — Joaquim Chettiar, 36; his wife Luiza, 35; and their son Jazial — were returning home to Naigaon near Vasai from Pune after an event when the accident took place. The trailer driver, Ramesh Nikam, also suffered injuries in the accident and was taken to MGM Hospital in Kamothe.

The video shows, the couple along with their kid were crossing Borghat area in their Hyundai i10 car. It is when a trailer driver heading towards Mumbai lost control of his vehicle and hit a truck moving ahead of it. The truck then went ahead and rammed into their car.

Within seconds, the car was crushed between two trucks and all three occupants of the car died on the spot. The car also caught fire immediately after the accident. A patrol team of the Highway Police reached the spot and rescued the driver of the container.

Some reports suggest the tire burst could have caused the accident. However, the investigation underway.

ALSO READ: 65-year-old woman murdered by robber in Mumbai

Latest India News