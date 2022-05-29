Mumbai: BMC to take action against stores on main roads without Marathi signboards

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mumbai: BMC to take action against stores, showrooms without Marathi signboards

Highlights BMC announced that it will take action against the stores without Marathi signboards.

Showrooms and stores on main roads will be dealt with on a priority basis.

Those violating the rule will be fined Rs 2,000 per person.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday announced that it will take action against the big stores or showrooms on main roads that don't have Marathi signboards.

Showrooms and stores on main roads and junctions of the city, where Marathi signboards are not prominently displayed, will be dealt with on a priority basis. The civic body, which has set May 31 as the deadline, has formed teams that will personally inspect the display boards at all the shops across the city.

Those violating the rule will be fined Rs 2,000 per person employed in these shops from June 10.

Earlier too, BMC had asked all shops and establishments in the city to have signboards with a name written in Marathi -- in Devnagari script -- displayed prominently. Issuing the directive in an election year, the Shiv Sena-controlled civic body also said that liquor shops or bars must not bear the names of legendary personalities and historical forts.

If the signboard of any shop or business displays the name in more than one script, the Devnagari name should have a bigger font, the release said.

Legal action would be taken against those violating the amended Maharashtra Shops and Establishments (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Act, 2017, the BMC said.

