Mumbai: BEST bus catches fire at Mahim

A Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) bus caught fire at central Mumbai's Mahim area on Wednesday. No casualty has been reported yet. The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Earlier in the evening, a man opened fire in Cadle Road near Mahim Police Station. However, nobody was injured in the incident.

The accused allegedly fired one round at a man who was standing in the gallery of his building

ALSO READ | Man opens fire in Mumbai's Mahim

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage