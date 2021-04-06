Image Source : PTI (FILE) Mukhtar Ansari's wife moves Supreme Court, seeks protection of her husband’s life

Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari's wife on Tuesday moved the Supreme Court seeking security and protection for her husband as a team of the Uttar Pradesh Police arrived in Punjab's Ropar prison to take his custody. Ansari is being shifted to Uttar Pradesh's Banda jail at the behest of the Supreme Court. Ansari is a BSP MLA from Mau seat.

Ansari's wife said that she fears for his life in Uttar Pradesh. She has urged the top court to pass necessary directions for her husband's security during the transportation and also when he is produced before the courts for hearing. She said that necessary directions should be given to the state Home department and police to free and fair trial and "is not killed/encountered in the process".

Earlier on Monday, a team of UP Police comprising 150 personnel reached Ropar to bring back Ansari. He is facing trial in multiple cases in Uttar Pradesh. The UP police team is likely to return to Banda on Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, two barracks in the Banda jail have been converted into an isolation cell for Ansari who will be lodged here after he is brought back. The barrack will have a three-layer security. The outer security ring will be manned by two teams of civil police, each led by a sub-inspector and 10 armed constables. The second security ring will comprise special CCTVs that have been installed at the entry points and a team of five jail officials which will keep an eye on the CCTV footage round-the-clock. The third and innermost ring will comprise a team of jail warders.

Pramod Tiwari, acting superintendent of the Banda District Jail, said no other prisoner can access Barrack Number-15 where Mukhtar Ansari will be kept.

According to the UP Police, Ansari is facing 52 cases in the state and elsewhere, and 15 of them are in the trial stage. Ansari has been lodged in Rupnagar prison since January 2019 in connection with an extortion case.

The police have, till now, arrested 96 criminals and seized, freed, or demolished property worth Rs 192 crore linked to the BSP MLA and his associates.

.

Latest India News