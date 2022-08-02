Monkeypox in Delhi: Another Nigerian man tests positive, three cases reported so far

Follow us on Image Source : AP Representative image

Monkeypox in Delhi: Another Nigerian man has tested positive for monkeypox in Delhi, official sources said on Tuesday. This is the third case of viral disease in the national capital. With this, the total number of monkeypox cases stands at seven.

Earlier in the day, a 30-year-old from UAE had tested positive for the monkeypox virus in Kerala. Health Minister Veena George informed that the youth is undergoing treatment in Malappuram.

He had reached Kozhikode airport on 27 July from UAE. The development came a day after Kerala confirmed that samples of a 22-year-old man, who died on July 30, tested positive, making him India's first monkeypox-related fatality.

India had recorded its first monkeypox-related death on July 31 (Sunday). "The man had tested for the disease in UAE 10 days earlier," said state health minister Veena George after a probe was conducted into the matter.

