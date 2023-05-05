Follow us on Image Source : PTI Modi's Paris Visit: PM to be Macron's Guest of Honor at France's bastille day military parade

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has acknowledged French President Emmanuel Macron's encouragement to be the honorable visitor at France's traditional military procession held during Bastille day, on July 14th, the French administration said on Friday.

"An Indian armed forces contingent will take part in the parade alongside French forces", the presidency said in the statement, adding PM Modi's visit will coincide with the 25th anniversary of the "strategic partnership" between France and India.

"This historic visit will also allow joint initiatives to take on the big challenges of our time, such as climate change, loss of biodiversity and the achievement of sustainable development targets."

According to officials who are not permitted to discuss the matter publicly, the invitation reflects India's strategic importance as the world's most populous nation and the current leader of the Group of 20 as well as the flourishing business and military ties between the two countries.

Attending Bastille Day, named after the fall of a fortress that represented the French revolution of 1789, is an interesting honor for France's closest allies. A military parade on the Champs Elysees and air force jets flying over the capital are common elements of the celebration in Paris. Former US President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel are two of the past foreign guests. In September, Macron is expected to go to India.

