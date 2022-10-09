Sunday, October 09, 2022
     
  4. PM Modi inaugurates 3D light and sound show at Surya Temple 'Sun Temple' in Modhera | WATCH

PM Modi inaugurates 3D light and sound show at Surya Temple 'Sun Temple' in Modhera | WATCH

Prime Minister Modi declared Modhera, as India's first 24X7 solar-powered village, situated in the Mehsana district.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari New Delhi Published on: October 09, 2022 22:26 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates 3D projection
Image Source : ANI Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates 3D projection light and sound show explaining the importance of Surya Mandir in Modhera, Gujarat.

Modi in Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the 3D projection light and sound show explaining the importance of Surya Mandir -- Sun Temple in Modhera, Gujarat.

The Prime Minister also declared Modhera as India's first 24X7 solar-powered village situated in the Mehsana district.

Speaking at the event, PM Modi said that Modhera until now is known for Sun Temple and now it will also be known as India's first solar-powered village.

Further addressing the event, PM Modi said, "People of Gujarat have blessed me for last two decades and made me win elections without looking at my caste." | READ MORE 

Earlier, we were unable to make even cycles in Gujarat, now we are making cars and days are not far when we will make aircraft in the state, he said.

ALSO READ | Gujarat's Modhera, known for Sun temple, declared India's first 24X7 solar powered village | 10 Points

