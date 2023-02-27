Who killed Kashmiri Pandit in Pulwama if militancy is over, asks Mehbooba Mufti

Follow us on Image Source : PTI People Democratic Party President Mehbooba Mufti

Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP) supremo and former Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Mehbooba Mufti questioned the Centre over its claim that the militancy is over in the union territory after terrorists killed a Kashmiri Pandit from point-blank range in Pulwama on Sunday.

Speaking in the matter, Mehbooba Mufti said, "What happened, I condemn this act. Muslims who once helped Kashmiri pandits are themselves in trouble today. Government on the name of decreasing militancy, sending our people (Muslims) to jail. NIA, ED raids in the name of terror funding are taking place."

She further said, "If militancy is over, then who killed him (Kashmiri Pandit)? What is the government doing? I appeal govt to give job to the deceased's wife. He has 3 children and each should get Rs 5 lakhs as compensation. I also request my community (Muslim) to save them (Kashmiri Pandits)."

Sanjay Sharma (40), a Kashmiri Pandit who worked as an ATM guard, was shot in the chest at point-blank range by terrorists barely 100 metres from his residence in the Achan area of Pulwama district at around 11 am on Sunday.

"We are the same people who put everything at stake in 1947 to protect the Kashmiri Pandits, Hindus and Sikhs living in the valley when the subcontinent was reeling under communal riots," she said.

"Today, the Kashmiri Muslims are trapped. On one hand, there are government excesses and thousands of youngsters have been put in jails in the name of ending militancy. On the other hand, houses are sealed, NIA and ED raids are being carried out," she said.

"The government should provide a job to his widow," she said.

