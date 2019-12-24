'Meerut will not become Pandit Nathuram Godse Nagar', DM rules out possibility of name change

Meerut District Magistrate has ruled out the possibility of changing the city's name to 'Pandit Nathuram Godse Nagar' proposed by the UP government. District Magistrate Anil Dhingra said, "There is no room to even consider such a request. We had got the complaint in February this year by Hindu Mahasabha members and had replied that the name change will not be considered. However, as the complaint still shows our answer as pending, i have sent a fresh reply informing them that the name of Meerut will remain unchanged."

This has been a longstanding demand of the Hindu Mahasabha to rename Meerut after Mahatama Gandhi's killer Nathuram Godse.

"Since the process of changing names of cities is on and names are being suggested with Hindu sentiment in mind, we have also put a set of demands. The name of Meerut should be changed to Godse Nagar after Nathuram Godse and Ghaziabad and Hapur should be renamed as Digvijay Nagar and Avaidyanath Nagar after former head priests of Gorakhnath Math. Both of them were members of Hindu Mahasabha and we think it is time that Yogi Adityanath honors his gurus," Pandit Ashok Sharma, national vice-president of Hindu Mahasabha was quoted as saying by TOI.

