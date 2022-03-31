Follow us on Image Source : ANI Cooling pad making factory gutted in Greater Noida

A massive fire broke out at a factory in Badalpur area of Greater Noida on Wednesday night. As many as four fire engines were rushed to the site to douse the flames.

The fire was reported at a cooling pad manufacturing factory. The blaze engulfed the factory in no time. No loss of life or injury was reported.

Around 20 people were working at the factory when the fire started. They all were evacuated immediately.

"Factory of cooler pads caught fire. 4 fire tenders were sent to the spot. People escaped the blazing factory before the fire service team reached there. Two dozen people were working in the factory while some were living in rooms behind. Fire is in control as of now," Arun Kumar Singh, CFO, said.

An electric short circuit is believed to have caused the fire. However, the exact reason is yet to be ascertained.

