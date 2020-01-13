BJP seeks ₹500 cr in damages after AAP tweets edited video of Manoj Tiwari

Image Source : PTI Manoj Tiwari's edited video goes viral on social media, Delhi BJP seeks claims from AAP

The Delhi BJP on Sunday sent a defamation notice to the Aam Aadmi Party after it posted a video on social media, in connection with Manoj Tiwari. The Delhi BJP had also complained of the same to the Election Commission and had sent a defamation notice to the Arvind Kejriwal-led party, seeking a damage compensation of Rs 500 crores. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had tweeted a video showing Manoj Tiwari dancing to the tune of Aam Aadmi Party's campaign song for the forthcoming assembly polls in Delhi.

The video appears to be an edited version of Tiwari's Bhojpuri albums with "Lage Raho Kejriwal" soundtrack.

"Who gave AAP the right to use my videos for its theme song for the polls," Tiwari said.

The Delhi BJP president claimed that AAP chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is "baffled" by the prospects of his party's defeat in the assembly polls, scheduled on February 8.

Tiwari said a complaint has been made to the Election Commission about the video, and Rs 500 crore has been sought as damages for defamation and violations of intellectual property rights.

Delhi BJP's media relations head Neelkant Bakshi said the use of Tiwari's face in election campaign by AAP shows he is more popular than Kejriwal.

No reaction was immediately available from AAP.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal on Sunday said the Aam Aadmi Party has changed the politics of the country to some extent and based it upon the work done by its government.

"People used to tell me, 'Kejriwal ji, elections are not won on the basis of a government's work, election politics is different'. And we used to say that we have come to change this. The politics of the country has changed to an extent," he said in a tweet.

The chief minister's remarks came ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, which will be held on February 8.

The counting of votes will take place on February 11.

Also Read | Delhi polls: AAP, Congress' first list of candidates likely before Jan 14, BJP's by Jan 18

Also Read | Delhi polls: AAP using pop culture, social media in campaign​