Don't want to be in power; goal is to serve people: PM Modi on Mann Ki Baat

Follow us on Image Source : PTI My goal is to serve nation, be 'Pradhan Sevak': PM Modi

Highlights "We have changed lives through the schemes launched by the government," PM Modi said

"Mann ki Baat" is the prime minister's monthly radio address

The first episode of the programme was broadcast on October 3, 2014

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that his goal is to serve the nation and not only to be in power. While addressing the 83rd episode of his 'Mann Ki Baat' radio programme, the prime minister also said that his primary duty is to be the 'Pradhan Sevak' to the people.

"We have changed lives through the schemes launched by the government. It gives me satisfaction. This is what I seek from life," he added.

"I do not want to be in power now or in the future. My goal is to serve people," he added.

The prime minister also highlighted the example of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' and stated Uttar Pradesh's Jalaun and its river Noon.

"There was a river in Jalaun called Noon river. Gradually, the river came to the brink of extinction. This created a crisis for farmers in the area. The people of Jalaun this year formed a committee and revived the river. This is an example of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'," he added.

This will be the second last edition of the year.

"Mann ki Baat" is the prime minister's monthly radio address, which is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month.

The first episode of the programme was broadcast on October 3, 2014.

In his last episode of Mann Ki Baat, which was broadcast on October 24, the Prime Minister had emphasised the implementation of Swacch Bharat Abhiyan.

The PM had also highlighted that India is one of the first countries in the world, which is preparing digital records of land in its villages with the help of drones.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read | 'Brave mothers gave birth to these heroes': PM pays tribute to armed forces on Mann Ki Baat

Latest India News