PM Modi says 'eagerly waiting for 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat'

Follow us on Image Source : ANI PM Modi says 'eagerly awaiting 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat'

Mann Ki Baat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday visited Dadra and Nagar Haveli's Silvassa and addressed the public there. During his speech, PM Modi shared how much excited he is for the 100th episode of his famous radio show 'Mann Ki Baat'. After becoming Prime Minster in 2014, PM Modi started addressing the nation through his monthly radio programme. The 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat will be broadcasted this coming Sunday.

“This year is being celebrated as the year of millets. Millets are getting popular among people, be it ragi cookies or idlies. They are selling like hot cakes and farmers' incomes are increasing due to it,” he said before a huge gathering at Silvassa in Dadra and Nagar Haveli district after launching various projects.

"I am also eagerly awaiting the 100th episode"

“I mentioned millets many times in Mann Ki Baat....You all know that next Sunday Mann Ki Baat will complete its century, it will be the 100th episode,” the prime minister added.

“Mann Ki Baat has become a very good platform to highlight the specialities of the people of India and praise the uniqueness of the country,” Modi said.

“Like you, I am also eagerly awaiting the 100th episode," he added.

"Mann Ki Baat@100"

Recently, the Gujarat unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had invited those from Gujarat whose names were mentioned in various Mann Ki Baat episodes to lunch at the residence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, PTI reported. A one-day conclave on "Mann Ki Baat@100" will be held in Delhi on Wednesday by Prasar Bharti.

ALSO READ | Ahead of PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat's 100th edition, this survey report will surprise you

ALSO READ | What PM Modi discussed with students onboard Kerala's first Vande Bharat train | WATCH

Latest India News