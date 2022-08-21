Manish Sisodia CBI raid: Look out notice against AAP leader, 12 others accused in Delhi liquor policy scam

Manish Sisodia CBI raid: A lookout notice was issued against Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, along with 12 others accused in the liquor scam, sources said on Sunday. Going by the notice, Sisodia has now been prohibited to travel abroad.

The development comes in the wake of CBI raids at the residences of Sisodia and IAS officer Arava Gopi Krishna apart from 29 other locations on Friday after an FIR was registered in connection with the alleged corruption in the implementation of the Delhi excise policy.

Meanwhile, taking to Twitter Manish Sisodia today said, "The raids at his house have been failed as the agency could not find anything."

Delhi liquor policy scam: AAP vs BJP

Stepping up the attack against the AAP government, the BJP on Saturday claimed that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was the "kingpin" in the "liquor scam" while his deputy Manish Sisodia was the accused number one.

Addressing a press conference, Union Minister Anurag Thakur accused the Aam Aadmi Party of trying to divert the issue from the alleged scam by linking the CBI action to politics and said its "real face has been unmasked".

As the war of words escalated between the BJP and the AAP, Thakur also made light of AAP leaders' claims about their rising poll prospects.

Earlier in the day, Sisodia claimed that the 2024 polls will be a battle between Kejriwal and Modi who he alleged was using all means, including the probe agencies against the party leaders, to scare the AAP chief.

The party (AAP) had made tall claims ahead of a number of elections but could not stand before Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Thakur said and added that it could not open its account in the assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

The BJP under Modi will better its Lok Sabha tally in 2024 in the same way it had improved on its 2014 show in 2019, he asserted.

