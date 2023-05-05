Follow us on Image Source : PTI Manipur Violence: Mizoram to evacuate its citizens from violence-hit state

Zoramthanga, the chief minister of Mizoram, said on Friday that his government is working to get people who are stuck in violence-hit Manipur out of the state.

In addition, Zoramthanga promised the Manipur people living in Mizoram safety.

He urged both the central government and the government of Manipur to intensify efforts to put an end to the mob violence in the northeastern state.

In a statement, the Mizoram chief minister said, "Efforts are on to charter flights to evacuate the state's residents, especially students and employees stranded in the neighbouring state."

Zoramthanga said that he has asked Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh to guarantee safe return of tribal individuals abandoned in capital Imphal to their local towns in Churachandpur and different regions of the state and he assured of requisite steps.

He had written to Biren Singh about the violent clashes in several parts of Manipur and also called him on Thursday.

Additionally, he contacted Union Home Minister Amit Shah and pleaded with him to send more central armed forces to Manipur.

In the meantime, the Mizoram home department has promised Meiteis living in the state safety.

Manipur's current unrest was sparked by the Meiteis, the majority community that lives in the valleys, and their demand for ST status.

In addition, it urged the community to participate in measures to foster peace in order to restore normalcy in Manipur's violent regions.

For its residents stuck in Manipur, the Mizoram home department opened the help lines 0389-233427/2335359 (Landline), 9862899962 (Whatsapp), and 8787784958 (Mobile).

"The Mizoram government calls for peace and harmony to be restored in Manipur. While expressing solidarity with the Zohnahthlak (Kuki) community, the Mizoram government appeals to all cross sections of the society in Mizoram to work towards maintaining peace and to do away with any elements that may escalate or aggravate the present situation," the home department said in a statement.

It said that state home minister Lalchamliana is keeping a close eye on the situation and developments to make sure that Mizoram doesn't have any bad things happen.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Hemanta Biswa Sarma said, "Several families affected by the recent incidents in Manipur have sought refuge in Assam. I have requested the District Administration of Cachar to take care of these families. I am also in constant communication with the HCM @NBirenSingh and have pledged the full support of the Assam Government during this hour of crisis," Assam CM tweeted.

The centre has conveyed extra central armed forces to diffuse strain in the adjoining state.

