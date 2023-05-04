Manipur violence: Home minister Amit Shah speaks with CM Biren Singh

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@MANGTEC Manipur unrest: Home minister Amit Shah speaks with CM Biren Singh on violence in state

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday spoke to Chief Minister N Biren Singh and discussed the state of affairs in the state where violence broke out during a tribal agitation. The Centre has dispatched groups of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) for sending in violence-hit region of the Northeastern state.

The Rapid Action Force is a unit that specialises in dealing with riots. Officials said that the home minister spoke with the chief minister of Manipur, who told him about the situation on the ground and the steps being taken to restore peace.

“We are committed to protect the lives and property of all our people. Long term grievances of different communities will also be suitably addressed in due course in consultation with the people and their representatives,” Singh said in a video statement issued on Thursday.

“We should not allow the culture of communal harmony in the state to be disturbed by vested interests,” Biren Singh said. “In this hour, I appeal to one and all to maintain peace and harmony in your respective areas. I ask you not to believe rumours and unverified messages.”

The soldiers of the Military and Assam Rifles have proactively been deployed on the ground.

Aside from these two powers, adequate number of paramilitary powers were additionally accessible in Manipur for sending in violence-hit regions.

According to official sources, five RAF companies have been flown to Imphal, and fifteen other general duty companies have been asked to be ready for deployment to the state, reported PTI.

According to the sources, fifteen CRPF companies are already available for deployment in Manipur.

During the "Tribal Solidarity March" called by All Tribal Student Union Manipur (ATSUM) on Wednesday in the Torbung area of Churachandpur district to protest the demand of non-tribal Meiteis, who control the Imphal Valley, for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status, violence broke out in some parts of Manipur.

Large number of fomenters partook in the meeting, during which conflicts among tribals and non-tribals broke out, a senior cop said.

According to the officer, the police used tear gas shells to control the situation.

