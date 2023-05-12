Manipur violence: 130 army columns deployed, forces carry out aerial surveillance along India-Myanmar border

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Manipur violence: 130 army columns deployed, surveillance along India-Myanmar border

Manipur violence: The Indian Army is leaving no stone unturned to carry out surveillance following inter-ethnic clashes in the northeastern state of Manipur. The army is not only carrying out marches in the disputed areas but also along the India-Myanmar border.

The clash broke out across Manipur between tribals and the majority Meitei community, displacing over 9,000 people.

Approximately 130 columns of the Army and Assam Rifles are on the ground. Surveillance through Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) and helicopters is also being carried out. The security forces are working relentlessly to restore normalcy. Round-the-clock aerial surveillance is being done and efforts are underway to escort the remaining around 6000 persons.

The Indian Army said it was fully committed to restoring complete normalcy and also urged people of the state to disregard any malicious attempt by people with a vested interest in the region to spread fake news.

"The Indian Army along with Assam Rifles have significantly re-engineered the security architecture and numerous resources have been infused in Manipur especially in the backdrop of prevailing security situation in which normalcy has now commenced to show visible manifestation and people are now returning to their homes and reunification of stranded people with their loved ones has commenced," a statement issued by the Defence PRO on Wednesday said.

“The Indian Army is leaving no stones unturned to undertake surveillance of areas not only in hinterland but also along the India-Myanmar Border. Round-the-clock surveillance through Unmanned Aerial Vehicles with specific tasking, employment of Mi-17 and Cheetah helicopters of Indian Air Force and Army and numerous foot patrols and flag marches to restore the confidence of locals on the ground are being resorted to," it added.

Earlier on May 8, Chief Minister N Biren Singh said that at least 60 people have been killed, 231 injured and around 1,700 houses have been burned down in the violence in Manipur. Singh also urged people to maintain peace.

“Around 60 innocent people have lost their lives, 231 people suffered injuries and around 1,700 houses burned down in the unfortunate incident of May 3. I appeal to people to bring peace and calm to the state. The transportation of stranded persons to their respective locations has started,” Singh said.

The Chief Minister further said that so far 20,000 people have been evacuated and around 10,000 people remain stranded. “All those persons stranded at different locations in Manipur are being provided best possible care and support in safe locations and shelter camps,” he added.

He further informed that a high-level inquiry will be conducted to hold those responsible for the violence to account and also act on those who failed to discharge their responsibilities in containing the unrest. "A high-level inquiry will be conducted to fix responsibility on persons/groups behind the violence and government servants who failed to discharge their responsibilities. I appeal to all not to spread or believe unfounded and baseless rumours. Till now, 35,655 persons, including 1593 students, have been moved to safer locations," the CM said.

The chief minister also assured that the government machinery was working round the clock to resolve the situation and restore order and MLAs and ministers were also making sincere efforts to bring back peace.

The unrest in Manipur erupted on May 3 after a protest march organised by the Kuki tribes sparked clashes with the non-tribal Meitei community. The march was called to oppose the recent Manipur High Court order, which asked the state government to send a recommendation to the Centre regarding the demand to include the majority and predominantly Hindu Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribes (STs) list.

