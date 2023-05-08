Follow us on Image Source : PTI Manipur violence: CM Biren Singh promises high-level inquiry against govt officials as 60 killed in unrest

Manipur violence: At least 60 people have been killed, 231 injured and around 1,700 houses have been burned down in the violence in Manipur since May 3, Chief Minister N Biren Singh said on Monday (May 8). Singh also urged people to maintain peace. In his first public reaction to the ethnic clashes that have put the Northeast state on the boil, the Manipur CM also thanked Union Home Minister Amit Shah for monitoring the situation and sending central forces to restore normality at the earliest.

“Around 60 innocent people have lost their lives, 231 people suffered injuries and around 1,700 houses burned down in the unfortunate incident of May 3. I appeal to people to bring peace and calm to the state. The transportation of stranded persons to their respective locations has started,” Singh said.

‘10,000 people remain stranded’

The Chief Minister further said that so far 20,000 people have been evacuated and around 10,000 people remain stranded. “All those persons stranded at different locations in Manipur are being provided best possible care and support in safe locations and shelter camps,” he added.

Singh said that Shah has been monitoring the situation from the day of the incident till today. "I appeal to the public to extend their maximum cooperation to paramilitary and state forces. I also appeal to them to create a safe and conducive environment to enable affected families to return to their homes. I sincerely thank the honourable Home Minister Amit Shah on behalf of the government. He has been monitoring the situation from the first day of violence and has sent several companies of central forces to the state to restore order," Singh said.

‘High-level inquiry against those responsible’

He further informed that a high-level inquiry will be conducted to hold those responsible for the violence to account and also act on those who failed to discharge their responsibilities in containing the unrest.

"A high-level inquiry will be conducted to fix responsibility on persons/groups behind the violence and government servants who failed to discharge their responsibilities. I appeal to all not to spread or believe unfounded and baseless rumours. Till now, 35,655 persons, including 1593 students, have been moved to safer locations," the CM said.

The chief minister also assured that the government machinery was working round the clock to resolve the situation and restore order and MLAs and ministers were also making sincere efforts to bring back peace.

Several state governments, including those in the Northeast, are working on plans to evacuate their citizens out of the violence-hit Manipur.

Internet ban extended till May 13

Meanwhile, the Manipur government has decided to extend the internet ban in the state till May 13 as efforts to restore law and order continues.

The unrest in Manipur erupted on May 3 after a protest march organised by the Kuki tribes sparked clashes with the non-tribal Meitei community. The march was called to oppose the recent Manipur High Court order, which asked the state government to send a recommendation to the Centre regarding the demand to include the majority and predominantly Hindu Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribes (STs) list.

