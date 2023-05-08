Follow us on Image Source : PTI Manipur Violence: Over 23000 civilians rescued from violence-hit areas

The curfew had been lifted for a few hours on Monday morning, and as people left their homes in the state capital of Imphal to purchase essential items, life was slowly returning to some degree of normalcy in Manipur, which had been devastated by violence, said officials.

According to PTI, drones and helicopters proceeded with a nearby watch, while the military and Assam Rifles held flag marches in various regions that have been shaken by ethnic violence throughout recent days.

In response to the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status, tribals organised a demonstration in the state's ten hill districts on Wednesday.

Meiteis represent around 53% of Manipur's populace and live for the most part in the Imphal valley. Another 40% of the population comprises tribals, the Nagas and Kukis, who live in the hill districts.

So far, 23,000 individuals have been rescued from the violence-hit regions and moved to military posts, authorities said.

In the Imphal West district, the curfew, which was imposed on Wednesday after the violence broke out, was relaxed to allow people to buy necessities from 5 a.m. to 8 a.m. Individuals turned out in huge numbers to purchase vegetables, food and medications.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh said he was thankful to Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his oversight and backing to advance the circumstances in the violence-hit state.

"I have been constantly in touch with the office of the Home Minister to monitor the situation and ensure that no further violence takes place in the state," he said.

"The paramilitary and state forces have been doing an exemplary job in controlling the violence and bringing the state back to normalcy. I also appreciate the people of the state for their cooperation," he added.

On Sunday, Governor Anusuiya Uikey presided over a meeting with Operational Commander Ashutosh Sinha and Security Advisor Kuldip Singh. The two officers presented the governor with their solutions to the problem at the meeting.

In addition, the state government appointed IAS officer Vineet Joshi as the new chief secretary and brought him back from central deputation in New Delhi.

Also Read | Manipur Violence: Curfew partially relaxed in THIS area for few hours today | DETAILS

Also Read | Manipur violence: Nagaland evacuates locals; Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh to run special flights for students

Latest India News