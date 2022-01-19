IED, meant to target local populace, security forces recovered in Manipur's Chandel

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Security forces foil major attack in Manipur's Chandel, recover IED

A major attack in Manipur was foiled on Tuesday after an Improvised explosive device (IED) was recovered in Chandel district of Manipur. According to the details, the IED was recovered near Kuljang village in the state, in a joint operation by the Manipur Police along with Joupi and Phundrei Battalions of Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research (IGAR) (South) under Spear Corps.

Based on specific inputs, security forces along with Manipur Police had launched an operation which led to timely identification and disarming of the IED by the bomb disposal squad, said an official release.

The IED was meant to target the movement of the local populace as well as the Security Forces along the Sugnu - Joupi road.

After sanitisation of the area, the recovered IED was destroyed on the spot itself for ensuring security in the area and prevention of any loss to life or property.

(With inputs from ANI)

