Manipur Congress vice-president Kh Ratankumar Singh quits post ahead of assembly polls

Manipur Congress vice-president Kh Ratankumar Singh on Sunday resigned from the party post ahead of the assembly election, a senior leader of the party said.

According to the resignation letter, he quit the post but did not resign from the primary membership of the party, said the leader who does not want to be quoted.

Another vice-president of the Congress’ state unit, Chaltonlien Amo, switched over to the ruling BJP on January 9.

Kh Ratankumar Singh, a former education minister, unsuccessfully contested the assembly election in 2017 from the Mayang Imphal constituency.

Of the 28 leaders of the party who were elected to the 60-member assembly in the last election, 16 have left the party.

Assembly polls will be held in the state in two phases on February 27 and March 3.

