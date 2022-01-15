Follow us on Image Source : PTI Ban on physical rallies in poll-bound states extended till January 22

The Election Commission on Saturday further extended the ongoing ban on physical election rallies in poll-bound states Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, and Manipur. The ban has now been extended to January 22. The Commission has Granted relaxation for political parties to the extent that indoor meetings of a maximum of 300 persons or 50 per cent of the capacity as prescribed by SDMA will be allowed.

The commission has directed political parties to adhere to the provisions of MCC and the broad guidelines of COVID-19.

Here are the guidelines announced by CEC Sushil Chandra at the time of poll dates announcement:

Public meetings are restricted to take place between 8 pm to 8 am. No roadshow, Pad-yatra, cycle/bike/vehicle rally, and procession shall be allowed till January 15. No physical rally of political parties or probable candidates or any other group related to the election shall be allowed. If permitted by the EC, physical rallies during the campaign period will take place with strict adherence to Covid protocol. The maximum limit of persons allowed for Indoor and outdoor rallies or meetings will be decided as per the existing direction of respective SDMAs.

Polling for Uttarakhand, Goa, and Punjab will take place in a single phase on February 14, whereas Manipur will see polls in 2 phases on February 27 and March 3. UP elections will take place in 3 phases.

