Manipur govt declares Greater Imphal area as containment zone for 7 days

The Manipur government on Thursday declared the whole of the Greater Imphal area as a containment zone with immediate effect for seven days in view of the rise in COVID-19 cases, an official said. The order declaring the whole of Greater Imphal area as a containment zone was issued by the Home Department, the official said.

The Greater Imphal areas comprise the district of the Imphal West and Imphal East. All offices in the Greater Imphal area except that of the Home, Health, Relief, and Disaster Management, Police, and District Administration will remain closed, it said.

Local grocery stores and vegetable vendors are allowed to open from 6 am to 10 am with strict observance of COVID-19 protocols. The Deputy Commissioners and Superintendent of Police for Imphal East and Imphal West districts have been instructed to take necessary actions to implement the order.

The state on Thursday reported 314 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest in a single day this year, pushing the coronavirus tally to 31,315. Imphal West district reported 128 COVID-19 cases and Imphal East district 95 cases. Both the district also reported four COVID-19 deaths.

