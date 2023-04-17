Monday, April 17, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Mamata shedding tears for Atiq, Ashraf, 'doing politics of 30%': BJP's Locket Chatterjee takes on Bengal CM

Mamata shedding tears for Atiq, Ashraf, 'doing politics of 30%': BJP's Locket Chatterjee takes on Bengal CM

Bengal BJP MP from Hooghly Locket Chatterjee alleged that Mamata Banerjee is doing politics of 30 per cent and her comments are motivated due to elections.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: April 17, 2023 17:45 IST
BJP MP Locket Chatterjee
Image Source : PTI BJP MP Locket Chatterjee

Bengal BJP MP from Hooghly Locket Chatterjee on Monday hit out at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee saying she is shedding tears for gangsters Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf who were killed by three shooters in Prayagraj but wouldn't have said anything if it was some 'Ram' or 'Shyam'.

She alleged that Mamata Banerjee is doing politics of 30 per cent and her comments are motivated due to elections.

ALSO READ | Atiq Ahmed killing: 3 assailants shifted to Pratapgarh District Jail from Prayagraj

ALSO READ | Atiq Ahmad, Ashraf killing: UP Govt forms SIT to probe murder of gangster brothers I DETAILS

Latest India News

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Top News

Related India News

Latest News