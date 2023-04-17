Mamata shedding tears for Atiq, Ashraf, 'doing politics of 30%': BJP's Locket Chatterjee takes on Bengal CM

Follow us on Image Source : PTI BJP MP Locket Chatterjee

Bengal BJP MP from Hooghly Locket Chatterjee on Monday hit out at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee saying she is shedding tears for gangsters Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf who were killed by three shooters in Prayagraj but wouldn't have said anything if it was some 'Ram' or 'Shyam'.

She alleged that Mamata Banerjee is doing politics of 30 per cent and her comments are motivated due to elections.

ALSO READ | Atiq Ahmed killing: 3 assailants shifted to Pratapgarh District Jail from Prayagraj

ALSO READ | Atiq Ahmad, Ashraf killing: UP Govt forms SIT to probe murder of gangster brothers I DETAILS

Latest India News