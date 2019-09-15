Sunday, September 15, 2019
     
Protect constitutional rights in 'Super Emergency' era: Mamata Banerjee hits out at Modi government

On the occasion of the International Day of Democracy on Sunday, she urged the countrymen to safeguard the constitutional values upon which independent India was founded.

New Delhi Updated on: September 15, 2019 12:10 IST
Mamata Banerjee, Chief Minister of West Bengal harped on that the country is going through an era of "Super Emergency" and requested the people to protect the rights and freedom guaranteed by the constitution 

On the occasion of the International Day of Democracy, she urged the countrymen to safeguard the constitutional values upon which independent India was founded on Sunday.

"On the #InternationalDayofDemocracy today (Sunday), let us once again pledge to safeguard the constitutional values our country was founded on.

"In this era of 'Super Emergency', we must do all it takes to protect the rights and freedoms that our Constitution guarantees," she tweeted.

The Trinamool Congress leader has time and again said that the country is going through 'Super Emergency' under the BJP-led NDA rule at the Centre.

The United Nations General Assembly had in 2007 resolved to observe September 15 every year as the International Day of Democracy to uphold and promote the principles of democracy. 

(With inputs from PTI)

 

