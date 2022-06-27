Maharashtra political crisis: Uddhav Thackeray shuffles portfolios, strips Eknath Shinde of his ministries

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra political crisis: In a major move, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has stripped rebel minister Eknath Shinde of his ministries - Urban Development, Environment, Public works Department, among others. According to Shiv Sena's official statement, the portfolios of rebel ministers being handed over to other ministers for ease of administration.

Majority of the Shiv Sena MLAs have sided with Shinde and are currently camping in Assam's Guwahati city, plunging the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government led by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who heads the Sena, into a crisis.

While Shinde's Urban Development Ministry has been handed over to Subhash Desai, Gulabrao Patil's department will be looked after by Anil Parab. Dadaji Bhuse and Sandipanrao Bhumre's Agriculture department will be taken care by Shankarrao Gadakh and Uday Samant's Higher and Technical Education department by Aaditya Thackeray.

Earlier in the day, a Public Interest Litigation was filed in the Bombay High Court against Eknath Shinde, who is leading the group of rebel Shiv Sena MLAs from Maharashtra, for causing a "political turmoil" in the state and instigating an internal disorder in the state government.

Rebel MLA Shinde on Sunday moved the Supreme Court against the disqualification notice issued by the deputy speaker to him and 15 other rebel legislators, calling the action "illegal and unconstitutional" and seeking a stay on it.

