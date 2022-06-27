Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut summoned by ED in land scam case

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a land scam case. He has been asked to appear at 11 AM before the ED sleuths for questioning at the agency's Mumbai office on Tuesday.

ED's Joint Director Satyavrat Kumar confirmed that a summon has been served to Sena's Rajya Sabha MP.

The summon has been issued in connection with a case linked to Pravin Raut and Patra Chawl land scam. The agency had earlier attached some properties linked to Raut and his family members.

The ED's summon to Raut, who is considered to be a confidant of Shiv Sena chief and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, comes amidst mounting trouble for the party in the wake of internal rebellion.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government is on the verge of collapse following a revolt by Sena strongman Eknath Shinde and at least 40 party MLAs. Several Independents have already withdrawn their support from the MVA government and sided with the Shinde camp.

