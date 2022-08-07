Maharashtra logs 1,812 new Covid cases today, marginally lower than yesterday

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The lone COVID-19 fatality in the state was reported in Mumbai city

Maharashtra reported 1,812 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, marking a marginal decrease from the day before when teh state had reported 1,931 infections. The state had logged one death, taking the tally of total coronavirus infections to 80,59,732 and the toll to 1,48,139.

The state's health department said 16 patients of BA.2.75 and three patients of BA. 4 and 5 sub-variants have been found in the state. All these cases are from Pune.

"Detailed epidemiological investigation of these cases is underway," the health department report said. The tally of BA.4 and BA.5 patients has risen to 275 and of BA.2.75 patients to 250. Maharashtra is now left with 12,011 active cases.

Of the 1,812 cases, the highest 740 are from the Mumbai circle, followed by 336 in the Pune circle, 303 in the Nagpur circle, 156 in the Nashik circle, 95 in the Latur circle, 76 in the Akola circle, 64 in the Kolhapur circle, and 42 in the Aurangabad circle, it stated.

The lone COVID-19 fatality in the state was reported in Mumbai city, the department said.

A total of 1,675 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative number of recoveries in Maharashtra to 78,99,582, the department said.

Of the 12,011 COVID-19 patients in the state, the highest 2,924 active cases are in the Pune district, 2,734 in the Mumbai district, and 1,175 in the Nagpur district.

Maharashtra's current recovery rate is 98.01 per cent and the fatality rate is 1.83 per cent.

With 34,966 new coronavirus tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the number of samples tested so far in Maharashtra rose to 8,34,36,135, as per the report.

Coronavirus figures for Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 80,59,732; fresh cases 1,812; death toll 1,48,139; recoveries 78,99,582; active cases 12,011; total tests 8,34,36,135.

Mumbai's Covid scenario

Mumbai reported 465 COVID-19 cases and one fatality, taking the tally to 11,27,547 and the toll to 19,659, a civic official said. It is the fifth day in a row when the addition to the tally was more than 400, while the figure for Sunday was slightly lower than the 486 cases reported on Saturday, he said.

Of the 465 cases, only 36 are symptomatic, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official added. The recovery count increased by 321 during the day to touch 11,05,154, leaving the city with an active caseload of 2,734, he said.

Civic data showed the recovery rate was 98 per cent and the overall growth rate of cases in the period between July 31 and August 6 was 0.033 per cent.

It also revealed the overall number of coronavirus tests carried out so far in Mumbai was 1,78,90,830, including 8,261 in the last 24 hours.

The caseload doubling time was 2,142 days, as per the civic data.

(with PTI inputs)

