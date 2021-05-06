Have to completely shut everything till May 15: Madhya Pradesh CM imposes strict 'Janta Curfew'

Image Source : ANI Madhya Pradesh CM announces strict janata curfew till May 15.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday imposed a strict 'Janta Curfew' in the state till May 15 in view of the pandemic situation in the state. The chief minister said things cannot remain shut for too long but with more than 18% positivity rate, they can't remain open.

"...to break the chain of transmission of corona in the state we have to completely shut everything till May 15, strict 'Janta Curfew'. We can't shut things for too long but with more than 18% positivity we can't remain open," Shivraj Singh Chouhan said.

Announcing new restrictions, Shivrah Singh Chouhan said, "weddings are super spreader events. I urge all public representatives to motivate people that weddings do not take place in May."

Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday reported 12,319 COVID-19 cases and 71 fatalities, taking the tally of infections in the state to 6,24,985 and the death toll to 6,074, the state health department said.

A total of 9,643 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the count of recoveries to 5,29,667, the department said.

With 1,817 new cases, Indore's caseload went up to 1,19,902, while that of Bhopal rose to 98,055 with the addition of 1,579 cases.

Indore reported seven deaths taking the district's toll to 1,176 and the fatalities in Bhopal stood at 770 with six more deaths. Indore is now left with 12,930 active cases while Bhopal has 11,107 such cases. The number of active cases in the state stands at 89,244.

With 66,283 new tests, the total of samples tested for coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh has crossed 80.58 lakh.

