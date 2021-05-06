PM Modi reviews Covid situation, stresses on need for states to maintain speed of vaccination

Image Source : FILE PHOTO/PTI Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Rajnath Singh and others were also present in the meeting with PM Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday undertook a comprehensive review of the Covid-19 related situation in the country. He was given a detailed picture on the Covid outbreak in various states and districts during a meeting which was also attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya other ministers and top officials.

He was informed about the 12 states which have more than 1 lakh active cases. PM was also apprised about the districts with high disease burden, a statement released by the Prime Minister's Office said.

PM Modi was briefed about the ramping up of healthcare infrastructure by the states. He directed that states should be given help and guidance about leading indicators to ramp up healthcare infrastructure.

The need to ensure quick and holistic containment measures were also discussed. PM noted that an advisory was sent to the states to identify districts of concern where case positivity is 10% or more and bed occupancy is more than 60% on either oxygen supported or ICU beds.

PM also reviewed the availability of medicines. He was briefed about the rapid augmenting of production of medicines including Remdesivir.

PM reviewed the progress on vaccination and the roadmap for scaling up production on vaccines in the next few months. He was informed that around 17.7 crore vaccines have been supplied to the states. PM also reviewed the state wise trends on vaccine wastage. PM was briefed that around 31% of eligible population over the age of 45 has been given atleast one dose.

PM Modi spoke about the need to sensitise states that the speed of vaccination doesn’t come down. Citizens should be facilitated for vaccination despite lockdowns and healthcare workers involved in vaccination must not be diverted for other duties.

