Testing all migrants, fully prepared to fight coronavirus: MP Health Minister Narottam Mishra

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Madhya Pradesh Health Minister Narottam Mishra shares the status of coronavirus situation in the state.

Madhya Pradesh Health Minister Narottam Mishra during Health Ministers conference on India TV on Wednesday said the doubling rate of coronavirus cases in the state is very low but we have a high recovery rate of 73 per cent.

Uptill now, over 15,74,100 samples have been taken in the state out of which over 1.42 lakh have been tested for coronavirus. The state has so far witnessed arrival of 5.45 lakh migrants out of which over 3 lakh were ferried in buses while remaining in trains.

The state is preparing for over 80,000 dedicated COVID-19 beds, oxygen and therapies including plasma, oxygen, others.

Praising Chief Minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Narottam Mishra said that he called for a meeting on COVID-19 situation the day he took oath to boost up efforts to contain the virus.

Speaking on situation in Maharashtra, Mishra said that Uddhav Thackerat was busy in stablising the government instead of caring for migrants.

On Indore and Bhopal situation, MP Health Minister said the outbreak took place in Indore and spread to other cities including Bhopal and Ujjain and other cities. Further speaking about Bhopal, Mishra said that the entire city is not affected by COVID-19 outbreak. Only a couple of regions those densely populated have majority of cases.

MP Health Minister also informed that except the containment zone, they are planning to reopne shops in Bhopal. Mentioning that they have controlled the situation in districts like Ujjain and Khandwa, they will be able to control situation in Indore and Bhopal very soon.

